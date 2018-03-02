Yes, Bacon Really Is Killing Us

Author:     Bee Wilson
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 1 Mar 2018 01.00 EST
 Link: hhttps://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/mar/01/bacon-cancer-processed-meats-nitrates-nitrites-sausages"

There was a little cafe I used to go to that did the best bacon sandwiches. They came in a soft and pillowy white bap. The bacon, thick-cut from a local butcher, was midway between crispy and chewy. Ketchup and HP sauce were served in miniature jars with the sandwich, so you could dab on the exact amount you liked. That was all there was to it: just bread and bacon and sauce. Eating one of these sandwiches, as I did every few weeks, with a cup of strong coffee, felt like an uncomplicated pleasure.

And then, all of a sudden, the bacon sandwich stopped being quite so comforting. For a few weeks in October 2015, half the people I knew were talking about the news that eating bacon was now a proven cause of cancer. You couldn’t miss the story: it was splashed large in every newspaper and all over the web. As one journalist wrote in Wired, “Perhaps no two words together are more likely to set the internet aflame than BACON and CANCER.” The BBC website announced, matter-of-factly, that “Processed meats do cause cancer”, while the Sun went with “Banger out of Order” and …

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:49 am

    I penned an article for my blog last month on the taste of flesh and how I nearly died from prostate cancer. We’re told that it’s experience, not evidence that leads to human behaviour change. People shouldn’t have to die before they get it.

    The one thing, we the 99% can do, without waiting for a government decree, change in political parties, or a change in voting regulations such as PR, is to go vegan. In the article, I entertain 5 areas that are essential.

    There is absolutely zero compounds in any animal food, that is essential for human wellbeing, health and longevity. Google protein in human breast milk = 1g/100g. Google protein in potatoes = 2g/100g. ‘Nuff said!

    https://johnotvos.wordpress.com/2018/02/08/for-the-taste-of-flesh/

  2. S B
    Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Please fix link, thank you

  3. Gordon
    Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Go vegan and kiss your health good bye.
    I know I tried it and it was a disaster.

    Man did not evolve large brains eating plant matter.
    That is not possible. Man evolved eating animals with large
    amounts of protein and fat.

    Carbs (plants) are the real killer along with processed food.
    It is not the bacon that is the problem it is all the additives
    our corporate masters add to pork that is the problem.

