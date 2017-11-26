At Yale, we conducted an experiment to turn conservatives into liberals. The results say a lot about our political divisions.
When my daughter was growing up, she often wanted to rush off to do fun things with her friends — get into the water at the beach, ride off on her bike — without taking the proper safety precautions first. I’d have to stop her in her tracks to first put on the sunscreen, or her bike helmet and knee pads, with her standing there impatiently. “Safety first, fun second,” was my mantra.
Keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe from harm is perhaps our strongest human motivation, deeply embedded in our very DNA. It is so deep and important that it influences much of what we think and do, maybe more than we might expect. For example, over a decade now of research in political psychology consistently shows that how physically threatened or fearful a person feels is a key factor — although clearly not the only one — in whether he or she holds conservative or liberal attitudes.
[A political scientist has discovered a surprising way to increase voter turnout. It starts in childhood.]
Conservatives, it turns out, react more strongly to physical threat than liberals do. In fact, their greater concern with physical safety …