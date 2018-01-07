NSA’s top talent is leaving because of low pay, slumping morale and unpopular reorganization

Author:     Ellen Nakashima and Aaron Gregg
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     January 2 at 10:00 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/the-nsas-top-talent-is-leaving-because-of-low-pay-and-battered-morale/2018/01/02/ff19f0c6-ec04-11e7-9f92-10a2203f6c8d_story.html"

I don’t think most Americans realize what is happening to the governmental infrastructure of the United States. If you think that a clot of former pest control small businessmen,  car dealers, lawyers, and dentists, can govern a high technology nation of 318 million people, without the assistance of a permanent civil service you must be a Republican. And based on social outcome data it is a proven fact that Republican governance is always inferior. But that is what is happening. So the reality is that the competence, the corporate memory, and ability to meet the nation’s needs is simply no longer there. We will pay for this for a generation or more.

The National Security Agency is losing its top talent at a worrisome rate as highly skilled personnel, some disillusioned with the spy service’s leadership and an unpopular reorganization, take higher-paying, more flexible jobs in the private sector.

Since 2015, the NSA has lost several hundred hackers, engineers and data scientists, according to current and former U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. The potential impact on national security is significant, they said.

Headquartered at Fort Meade in Maryland, the NSA employs a civilian workforce of about 21,000 there and is the largest producer of intelligence among the nation’s 17 spy agencies. The people who have left were responsible for collecting and analyzing the intelligence that goes into the president’s daily briefing. Their work also included monitoring a broad array of subjects including the Islamic State, Russian and North Korean hackers, and analyzing the intentions of foreign governments, and they were responsible for protecting the classified networks that carry such sensitive information.

“Some synonym of the word ‘epidemic’ is the best way to describe it,” said Ellison Anne Williams, a former senior researcher at the NSA who left in 2016 to start her own data-security firm, Enveil. More than 10 of …

