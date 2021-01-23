Contribute to Support SR

Wyoming GOP chairman floats secession after Cheney votes to impeach Trump

It may be hard for you to believe but there is a growing secessionist movement in the United States being driven by members of the Republican Party.  Here is proof of this trend, as published in a very conservative newspaper.

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne, secessionist

A top Republican official in Wyoming floated the idea of seceding from the United States after a high-profile member of his party from the Cowboy State embraced the impeachment of President Trump.

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne suggested the idea to War Room Pandemic podcast host and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in a weekend interview focused on the decision by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, to vote in favor of impeaching Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the deadly riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We need to focus on the fundamentals that’s been stated in this broadcast, and that is what Wyoming is,” Eathorne stated. “We are straight-talking, focused on the global scene, but we’re also focused at home. Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we’re keeping eyes on Texas too and their consideration of possible secession. Now, they have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it is something that we’re all paying attention to.”

Bannon, in response, said he was “absolutely, 1,000% …

