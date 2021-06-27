‘Worst is yet to come’: Disastrous future ahead for millions worldwide due to climate change, report warns

Author:     Doyle Rice
Source:     USA Today
Publication Date:     12:15PM ET 24 June 2021
Report after report has come out, each a demonstration of Schwartz’ Law of Climate Change: Whatever is predicted, the reality will be worse. Whatever the time predicted, reality will be quicker. We are running out of time, and we aren’t taking this existential crisis seriously enough.

  • The report, which is scheduled for official release next year, is the most comprehensive rundown to date of the impacts of climate change on our planet and our species.
  • “The worst is yet to come, affecting our children’s and grandchildren’s lives much more than our own,” the report warns.

Millions of people worldwide are in for a disastrous future of hunger, drought and disease, according to a draft report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was leaked to the media this week.  

“Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions,” according to Agence France-Presse , which obtained the report draft. 

The report warns of a series of thresholds beyond which recovery from climate breakdown may become impossible, The Guardian said. The report warns: “Life on Earth can recover from a …

Rev. Dean

Even our local TV station had a special report on climate change, which is out of character for our Republican area. So, it is on people’s minds even here, which would never expect. The word is getting around!

Rev. Dean

P.S.: Our little local TV station talked about the ramifications at the borders where low lying cities by the ocean will go underwater sooner than expected and are worried about the emigration to other parts of the country, or even other countries like Canada especially.

