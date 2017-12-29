World’s richest 500 see their wealth increase by $1 Trillion this year

Author:     Rupert Neate
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 27 Dec ‘17 10.24 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2017/dec/27/worlds-richest-500-see-increased-their-wealth-by-1tn-this-year"

Here is the latest on one of the fastest growing world trends, The Rise of Neo-Feudalism Trend. The World’s richest 500 people, as this report lays out, got $1 TRILLION richer this year alone.

It’s such a large number it is hard to conceptualize it. So try this. This is just shy, are you ready, of the entire Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sweden ($551 billion), Norway ($370 billion), and Finland ($273 billion). We now have individuals who have wealth at the nation level, and I don’t mean impoverished developing nations, I mean three of the happiest, most successful richest democracies in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person, by $8.3bn.
Credit Paul Morigi

The world’s 500 richest people have increased their wealth by $1tn (£745bn) so far this year due to a huge increase in the value of global stock markets, which are likely to finish 2017 at record highs.

The big increase in the fortunes of the ultra-wealthy comes as billions of poorer people across the world have seen their wealth standstill or decline. The gap between the very rich and everyone else has widened to the biggest it has been in a century and advisers to the super-rich are warning them of a “strike back” from the squeezed majority.

The globe’s 500 richest people, as measured by the Bloomberg billionaires index, have seen the value of the wealth increase by 23% so far this year, taking their combined fortunes to $5.3tn. The increase is largely the result of booming stock markets. The MSCI World Index and the US Standard & Poor’s 500 are both up almost 20% so far this year. The UK’s FTSE 100 is up more than 6% – and hit a new closing high of 7,620.7 points on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos, the founder …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  World’s richest 500 see their wealth increase by $1 Trillion this year

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com