World’s first solar-powered train mixes the old and the new along Australian coast

Here is some more good news from Australia. Yet another application of solar in transportation; this one to power trains. The PV technologies are taking off in amazing ways.

The solar train system
Credit: Byron Bay Rail

Those visiting the northern New South Wales coastline in Australia will have the chance to ride on new sustainably powered transport service. The Byron Bay Railroad Company is setting the wheels in motion for what it describes as the world’s first solar-powered train, whose roots can be traced back to World War II.

The two railcars used in the innovative rail service were originally constructed in 1949 to transport the massive influx of European immigrants arriving in the wake of WWII around the state of New South Wales. Handily, this meant that the train bodies were created with the same aluminum fuselage construction used for aircraft bombers, making them lighter than what we today consider “light rail”.

Those two cars sat unused in a yard from the mid-90s until 2013, when the Byron Bay Rail Company took on the task of restoring the heritage trains. The original plan was to power them with diesel, but the company says that the rapid, recent advances in solar technologies made going green a possibility. We’ve seen solar help to power trains in other countries but, according to the company, this is the first instance of

