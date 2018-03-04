World’s first plastic-free aisle opens in Netherlands supermarket

Author:     Matthew Taylor
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 28 Feb 2018 01.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/28/worlds-first-plastic-free-aisle-opens-in-netherlands-supermarket"

Could this be the first bird of spring? May it be so.

The world’s first plastic-free supermarket aisle in Amsterdam.
Credit: Ewout Huibers/PA

Shoppers in the Netherlands will get the chance to visit Europe’s first plastic-free supermarket aisle on Wednesday in what campaigners claim is a turning point in the war on plastic pollution.

The store in Amsterdam will open its doors at 11am when shoppers will be able to choose from more than 700 plastic-free products, all available in one aisle.

The move comes amid growing global concern about the damage plastic waste is having on oceans, habitats and food chains. Scientists warn plastic pollution is now so widespread it risks permanent contamination of the natural world.

Earlier this year, a Guardian investigation revealed that UK supermarkets were a major source of plastic waste, producing 1m tonnes a year. And for the past 12 months, campaigners have been calling for all supermarkets to offer a plastic-free aisle.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, the group behind the campaign, said the opening represented “a landmark moment for the global fight against plastic pollution”.

“For decades shoppers have been sold the lie that we can’t live without plastic in food and drink. A plastic-free aisle dispels all that. Finally we can see …

  1. John Gabriel Otvos
    Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5:13 am

    The aisle must be on the left. hahaha All I see are hydrocarbon packages on the right. But, those could be fully biodegradable.

  2. Tom Biel
    Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Hawaii should be the first state to become plastic free packaging because of it’s location in the middle of the Pacific. Packaging should be recyclable or biodegradable.

