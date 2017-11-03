The world’s first “negative emissions” plant has begun operation—turning carbon dioxide into stone

Author:     Akshat Rathi
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     12 OCT 2017
Link: https://qz.com/1100221/the-worlds-first-negative-emissions-plant-has-opened-in-iceland-turning-carbon-dioxide-into-stone/"

Here is one of the best exegetic essays I have read on the state of Direct Air Carbon Capture. We are going to have to do something about carbon dioxide, this pieces discusses on set of approaches. Direct Carbon Capture is going to be a major industry, in my opinion.

There’s a colorless, odorless, and largely benign gas that humanity just can’t get enough of. We produce 40 trillion kg of carbon dioxide each year, and we’re on track to cross a crucial emissions threshold that will cause global temperature rise to pass the dangerous 2°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement.

But, in hushed tones, climate scientists are already talking about a technology that could pull us back from the brink. It’s called direct-air capture, and it consists of machines that work like a tree does, sucking carbon dioxide (CO2) out from the air, but on steroids—capturing thousands of times more carbon in the same amount of time, and, hopefully, ensuring we don’t suffer climate catastrophe.

There are at least two reasons that, to date, conversations about direct air capture have been muted. First, climate scientists have hoped global carbon emissions would come under control, and …

Link to Full Article:  The world’s first “negative emissions” plant has begun operation—turning carbon dioxide into stone

  1. Steve Hovland
    Friday, November 3, 2017 at 6:27 am

    The difference between this machine and plants is that plants take CO2 and produce oxygen for us to breathe and food (carbohydrates) for us to eat. Perhaps we should work on increasing the amount of plant mass in the world.

