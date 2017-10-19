World’s first “negative emission” power plant turns CO2 into stone

Here is a report on a interesting technology that turns CO2 into stone. I can see several places where this could go wrong, starting with injecting things into the earth, witness Oklahoma. But I can also see how this could work well in certain places in the world. We will see over time. I find it also important because it shows an increasing awareness of the CO2 problem.

This geothermal power plant in Iceland has become the world’s first negative emission power plant.
Credit: Arni Saeberg

After opening the world’s first commercial Direct Air Capture (DAC) plantdesigned to pull CO2 out of the air, Swiss company Climeworks is now joining forces with a geothermal power plant in Iceland to create the world’s first “negative emission” power plant.

  • Basalt core containing carbonates - the white mineral is the CO2
  • The unit designed to capture CO2 from the air
  • The team after installing the DAC system on site in Iceland

For several years an international team of scientists has been working on a novel way to turn captured CO2 into solid minerals. The project is dubbed CarbFix and involves bounding the CO2 to water and then pumping it 700 meters (2,300 ft) underground. This CO2 solution, on contact with the deep basalt rock, was found to quickly form into a carbonate mineral.

Before this discovery it was thought that this mineralization process could take anywhere from hundreds to thousands of years, but the CarbFix team were surprised to discover the

World's first "negative emission" power plant turns CO2 into stone

