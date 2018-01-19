World’s Approval of U.S. Leadership Drops to New Low

Author:     Julie Ray
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     JANUARY 18, 2018
 http://news.gallup.com/poll/225761/world-approval-leadership-drops-new-low.aspx

What is happening in America is not happening in a social vacuum, and the damage Trump and his administration are doing is harming the U.S. not only domestically but internationally. The Gallup Organization gives us the data from a well-conducted survey, so the data is reliable.

I believe Gallup’s assessment of their data is too conservative. I think the trend is further along than they indicate, but that is a matter of degree not trend. The data is not in question.

  • Median approval of U.S. leadership is 30%, down from 48% in 2016
  • U.S. approval dropped substantially in 65 countries and areas
  • Germany’s leadership now tops that of U.S., China and Russia (emphasis added)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One year into Donald Trump’s presidency, the image of U.S. leadership is weaker worldwide than it was under his two predecessors. Median approval of U.S. leadership across 134 countries and areas stands at a new low of 30%, according to a new Gallup report.

The most recent approval rating, based on Gallup World Poll surveys conducted between March and November last year, is down 18 percentage points from the 48% approval rating in the last year of President Barack Obama’s administration, and is four points lower than the previous low of 34% in the last year of President George W. Bush’s administration.

The recent drop in approval ratings is unrelated to the world’s being less familiar with the new U.S. administration. The global median who do not have an opinion about U.S. leadership in 2017 (23%) is similar to the 25% in the last year of the Obama presidency.

Instead, disapproval of U.S. leadership increased almost as much as approval declined. The 43% …

