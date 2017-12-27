World Demographics Are Changing Profoundly: What Does It Mean for the 21st Century?

While future economic growth, social development and environmental conditions are difficult to predict, future demographic trends are considerably more certain, especially in the near term. Understanding and anticipating likely future demographic trends for the 21st century, 10 of which are highlighted below, can provide instructive insights to help guide sound policymaking, meaningful socio-economic development and environmental sustainability.
Larger world population: The world’s population of 7.6 billion is growing at 1.1 percent annually, or approximately 83 million people. Although this rate is half the peak level of 2.1 percent in the late 1960s, the world’s population has more than doubled since then and substantial demographic growth is expected in the coming decades.
World population, for example, is projected to reach 8 billion by 2023, 9 billion by 2037, 10 billion by 2055 and 11 billion by 2087. Even if the rate of growth were to decline more rapidly than currently expected, world population would reach nearly 9 billion by midcentury.
Population growth concentrated in developing regions: Nearly all of the world’s annual population growth — about 96 percent — is taking place in developing countries. By far, the developing country contributing most to world population growth is …