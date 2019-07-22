Women made to expose genitals during prison ‘training exercise’ was legal demand, US court rules

Author:     Clémence Michallon
Source:     Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     21 July 2019
 Link: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/women-prison-genitals-training-exercise-female-inmates-us-illinois-a9012661.html"

“A “training exercise” for cadet prison guards that required female inmates to expose their genitals has been deemed legal. Menstruating inmates had to remove their tampons and sanitary pads in front of others, were not given replacements, and many got blood on their bodies and clothing and blood on the floor.”

I really don’t know what country I live in anymore, certainly not the country all politicians describe. Here’s how an English newspaper now describes the United States.

Women prisoners
Credit: Common Dreams

A “training exercise” for cadet prison guards that required female inmates to expose their genitals has been deemed legal.

The exercise took place at the Lincoln Correctional Centre in Illinois in 2011. A court of appeals delivered its ruling on the case earlier this week.

Inmates, according to court papers, “were required to stand naked, nearly shoulder to shoulder with eight-10 other inmates in a room where they could be seen by others not conducting the searches, including male officers.

“Menstruating inmates had to remove their tampons and sanitary pads in front of others, were not given replacements, and many got blood on their bodies and clothing and blood on the floor.

“The naked inmates had to stand barefoot on a floor dirty with menstrual blood and raise their breasts, lift their hair, turn around, bend over, spread their buttocks and vaginas, and cough.”

The searches, as noted by dissenting District Judge John Z Lee in a court filing, took place in a beauty shop with mirrored walls and in a bathroom with an open entry, meaning that other people, including “male and female cadets, correctional officers, and civilians” could see the searches.

Inmates, Judge …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Women made to expose genitals during prison ‘training exercise’ was legal demand, US court rules

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com