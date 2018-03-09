With Support of 16 Senate Democrats, Big Banks Will Be Able to Sue if They Don’t Like Dodd-Frank Rules
Legislation that would relax major post-financial crisis banking regulations moved one step closer to clearing the Senate and becoming law.
The upper chamber voted on Tuesday 67-32 to limit debate on the bill, setting the stage for its final passage later this week.
Sixteen Democrats backed the motion to advance the legislation; twelve of them are cosponsors. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) offered no criticism of the bill, in his regular morning remarks on Tuesday, just fifteen minutes before the vote. Every single Republican present backed the measure.
“People in Congress may have forgotten the crash ten years ago, but I guarantee people across this country have not forgotten,” said Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Warren noted she would offer more than a dozen amendments — to try to mitigate the impact of the legislation, as it advances — though she also conceded she wasn’t sure how many, if any, would be allowed by Republican leaders.
“Nobody in Ohio apart from banking executives are clamoring for this bill,” Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) also said in a floor speech ahead of the motion to proceed.
Brown is the lead Democrat on the Senate Banking …