With Idaho’s new law, conservationists fear ‘uncontrolled slaughter’ of 90% of gray wolves

From 12 to 23, when I came out of the Army, where I had been a medic, and threw all of my guns into the sea, I was actively involved in target, skeet, and trap shooting, and was so good at it that the Army initially wanted to make me a sniper to which I would not agree. In that period of a little over a decade I never had the slightest interest in hunting, although spending time in the wilderness has been one of the great themes and passions of my life.

A shooter armed with a 30 ought 6 rifle and a scope, who knows what they are doing — an amazing number do not — is not engaged in sport. Hunters like the camaraderie, and the primordial time in the wilderness engaged in killing animals. Shooting a deer in the woods is not really more challenging than shooting a dog in your driveway, or a cow in a field. Shooting an animal like a tiger or a rhinoceros as the Trump sons like to do is, or ought to be, criminal and prosecuted with lengthy prison time.

The hysteria about wolves is just that hysteria and delusion. The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reported 2,835 cattle and 453 sheep killed by wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountains (Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming) from an inventory of 13.6 million animals. More importantly, as the National Park Service has discovered, when wolves are reintroduced and protected, the entire ecosystem of the parks becomes healthier. They also learned that the wolves attack and kill the weak, and damaged animals in a kind of culling process.

We so desperately need to understand the matrix of life before the dame we have done is irreparable. This Trumpian cultist move in Idaho is the exact opposite of what is needed.

Wildlife advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about a new “extermination” law in Idaho, signed this week by GOP Gov. Brad Little, that will allow hunters and private contractors to kill up to 90% of the state’s gray wolf population—about 1,350 animals.

“Backed by an array of misinformation and fearmongering, the state Legislature stepped over experts at the Idaho Fish and Game Department and rushed to pass this horrific wolf-killing bill,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.

“And Republican lawmakers have promised that this is just the beginning, even though the new measure would doom 90% of Idaho’s wolves,” Zaccardi noted. “We’re disappointed that Gov. Little signed such a cruel and ill-conceived bill into law.”

The law increases the funds allocated to Idaho’s Wolf Depredation Control Board from $110,000 …

Link to Full Article:  With Idaho’s new law, conservationists fear ‘uncontrolled slaughter’ of 90% of gray wolves
