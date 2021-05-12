With Idaho’s new law, conservationists fear ‘uncontrolled slaughter’ of 90% of gray wolves

Wildlife advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about a new “extermination” law in Idaho, signed this week by GOP Gov. Brad Little, that will allow hunters and private contractors to kill up to 90% of the state’s gray wolf population—about 1,350 animals.
“Backed by an array of misinformation and fearmongering, the state Legislature stepped over experts at the Idaho Fish and Game Department and rushed to pass this horrific wolf-killing bill,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.
“And Republican lawmakers have promised that this is just the beginning, even though the new measure would doom 90% of Idaho’s wolves,” Zaccardi noted. “We’re disappointed that Gov. Little signed such a cruel and ill-conceived bill into law.”
Before Little approved the measure, Fast Company reported that “it’s one of a handful of Western states’ aggressive pushes to cull predator populations. But, this one goes a step further: hiring hitmen for wolves.”BREAKING: Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a gray #wolf extermination bill into law allowing hunters, trappers… https://t.co/d14hYasoOI
The law increases the funds allocated to Idaho’s Wolf Depredation Control Board from $110,000 …