Will Cape Town be the first city to run out of water?

Author:     Gabriella Mulligan
Source:     BBC
Publication Date:     12 January 2018
 http://www.bbc.com/news/business-42626790

Another alarm begins to ring.

Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, home to Table Mountain, African penguins, sunshine and sea, is a world-renowned tourist destination. But it could also become famous for being the first major city in the world to run out of water.

Most recent projections suggest that its water could run out as early as March. The crisis has been caused by three years of very low rainfall, coupled with increasing consumption by a growing population.

The local government is racing to address the situation, with desalination plants to make sea water drinkable, groundwater collection projects, and water recycling programmes.

Meanwhile Cape Town’s four million residents are being urged to conserve water and use no more than 87 litres (19 gallons) a day. Car washing and filling up swimming pools has been banned. And the visiting Indian cricket team were told to limit their post-match showers to two minutes.

Image captionSouth Africa’s Western Cape region is suffering its worst water shortage in more than a hundred years

Such water-related problems are not confined to Cape Town, of course.

Nearly 850 million people globally lack access to safe drinking water, …

Link to Full Article:  Will Cape Town be the first city to run out of water?

