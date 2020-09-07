Wildfires Hasten Another Climate Crisis: Homeowners Who Can’t Get Insurance

Author:     Christopher Flavelle
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     2 September 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/02/climate/wildfires-insurance.html"

I have been warning my readers for nearly a decade now that there would come a point as a result of sea rise, tornadoes, hurricanes, or fires when the real estate market would collapse in areas afflicted by those things because no insurance company would issue a policy. Well, that time is now.

The Ranch Fire in Azusa, Calif., east of Los Angeles, in August. Several years of brutal fire seasons have hit insurers hard. Credit…Apu Gomes/Agence France-Presse/Getty

As wildfires burn homes across California, the state is also grappling with a different kind of climate predicament: How to stop insurers from abandoning fire-prone areas, leaving countless homeowners at risk.

Years of megafires have caused huge losses for insurance companies, a problem so severe that, last year, California temporarily banned insurers from canceling policies on some 800,000 homes in or near risky parts of the state. However, that ban is about expire and can’t be renewed, and a recent plan to deal with the problem fell apart in a clash between insurers and consumer advocates.

Insurers are widely expected to continue their retreat, potentially devastating the housing market if homes become essentially uninsurable.

“The marketplace has largely collapsed” in those high-risk areas, said Graham Knaus, executive director of the California State Association of Counties, which has pushed state officials to address the problem. “It’s a very large geographic area of the state that is facing this.”

The insurance crisis is making California a test case for the financial dangers of climate change nationwide, as …

Link to Full Article:  Wildfires Hasten Another Climate Crisis: Homeowners Who Can’t Get Insurance
Will

Stephen I think this is confirmation of your prophecy that climate change will become real when the insurance companies won’t insure and banks won’t lend.

