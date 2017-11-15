A Wide-Open Door for Pesticide Lobbyists at the Agriculture Department

Author:     Robert Faturechi and Danielle Ivory
Source:     ProPublica and The New York Times
Publication Date:    
Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/a-wide-open-door-for-pesticide-lobbyists-at-agriculture-department"

I keep saying to you to that it is at the departmental and agency level of the Trump administration that the real damage to the United States is being done, mostly with almost no media oversight. Congressional oversight by the Republican majority being more or less a bad joke.

Trump is literally turning over control of the government’s  regulatory agencies to the corporations they are supposed to regulate, with the result that the health and wellbeing of Americans, that means you and your family, are being placed in jeopardy. Am I exaggerating? Read this and make up your own mind.

President Trump signs an executive order on Feb. 24, 2017, establishing regulatory reform officers and task forces within federal agencies as part of his push to slash federal government regulations.
Credit: Doug Mills The New York Times

This story was co-published with The New York Times.

At a private meeting in September, congressional aides asked Rebeckah Adcock, a top official at the Department of Agriculture, to reveal the identities of the people serving on the deregulation team she leads at the agency.

Teams like Adcock’s, created under an executive order by President Trump, had been taking heat from Democratic lawmakers over their secrecy. What little was publicly known suggested that some of the groups’ members had deep ties to the industries being regulated.

Adcock, a former pesticide industry executive, brushed off the request, according to House aides familiar with the exchange, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. Making the names public, they recalled her saying, would trigger a deluge of lobbyists.

In fact, interviews and visitor logs at the Agriculture Department showed that Adcock had already been meeting with lobbyists, including those from her former employer, the pesticide industry’s main trade group, CropLife America, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  A Wide-Open Door for Pesticide Lobbyists at the Agriculture Department

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com