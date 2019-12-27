Why the US is one of only a few countries with no paid time off

Author:     Brigid Schulte
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Dec 24, 2019, 9:00am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/12/24/21035628/new-york-paid-time-off"

Because 64% of Americans have never been outside of the U.S. and much of the other third have only gone to Mexico or Canada, American workers really have no idea what a shabby working condition they labor in. This article describes just one aspect of what I mean.

People stand in line at the entrance to the Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee in August 2015. French workers, unlike Americans, have guaranteed time off. Credit: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty

If Araceli Torres worked anywhere in the European Union, she’d be guaranteed four weeks of paid vacation every year by law, the standard set in 1993, plus another eight to 10 paid holidays. If she worked in Brazil, Libya, Turkmenistan, or Oman, the law would allow her 30 days of paid vacation. In her home country of Mexico, she’d be entitled to six.

But Torres, 32, a single mother of two, works in a nail salon in the Bronx. Her legal guarantee? Zero.

In the past nine years, Torres, who works close to 50 hours a week at $11 an hour, says she has not had a single day of paid time off. “I have two kids. I’ve missed a lot of important time with them,” she said in an interview, speaking through a translator. “I wish I could turn back time. But I can’t.”

The United States is one of just a handful of countries — others include India, Pakistan, Suriname, and Papua New Guinea — that …

