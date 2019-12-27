Why the US is one of only a few countries with no paid time off

If Araceli Torres worked anywhere in the European Union, she’d be guaranteed four weeks of paid vacation every year by law, the standard set in 1993, plus another eight to 10 paid holidays. If she worked in Brazil, Libya, Turkmenistan, or Oman, the law would allow her 30 days of paid vacation. In her home country of Mexico, she’d be entitled to six.
But Torres, 32, a single mother of two, works in a nail salon in the Bronx. Her legal guarantee? Zero.
In the past nine years, Torres, who works close to 50 hours a week at $11 an hour, says she has not had a single day of paid time off. “I have two kids. I’ve missed a lot of important time with them,” she said in an interview, speaking through a translator. “I wish I could turn back time. But I can’t.”
The United States is one of just a handful of countries — others include India, Pakistan, Suriname, and Papua New Guinea — that …