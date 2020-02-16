Why so many of the world’s oldest companies are in Japan

Author:     Bryan Lufkin
Source:     BBC Worklife (U.K.)
Publication Date:     12th February 2020
 Link: https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20200211-why-are-so-many-old-companies-in-japan?utm_source=digg"

Here is a very interesting example of the Theorem of Wellbeing filtered through the cultural prism of Japan. Look at the emphasis on values that produce policies fostering wellbeing.

Yusuke Tsuen, 38, is the proprietor of Kyoto’s Tsuen Tea, a tea house nearing 900 years old. He says picking up the family business was a no-brainer to him
Credit: Bryan Lufkin

Japan is changing: a rapidly ageing society, a record-breaking influx of visitors from overseas, and more robots than ever. That’s where the country’s young people come in. Gen J, a new series by BBC Worklife, keeps you up to speed on how the nation’s next generation is shaping the Japan of tomorrow.

Tsuen Tea sits on a street corner overlooking a large river and bridge in a sleepy outer suburb of Kyoto, Japan’s ancient capital. In a city famous for extraordinary shrines, temples and gardens (and an inundation of tourists armed with selfie sticks), it’s a relatively unremarkable structure; a quiet place to enjoy some ice cream or green tea.

But there’s something special about Tsuen Tea: it’s been open since 1160 AD and claims to be the world’s oldest continually operating tea house. It’s run by 38-year-old Yusuke Tsuen, who sits cross-legged behind a counter low on the floor pouring green tea from iron kettles. “We’ve focused on tea and haven’t expanded the business too much,”

Link to Full Article:  Why so many of the world’s oldest companies are in Japan

