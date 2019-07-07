Why nearly 350,000 workers in mostly red states aren’t seeing wage increases, even though their local lawmakers passed them

Author:     Tracy Jan
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     July 3, 2019
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/07/03/why-nearly-workers-mostly-red-states-arent-seeing-wage-increases-even-though-their-local-lawmakers-passed-them/?utm_term=.aba190ca5bbd"

If you live in a Red value state and voted Republican the people you voted for at the state and federal level are degrading your life; you voted against your own self-interest. It was your choice.

Bettie Douglas, a 61-year-old mother of three from St. Louis, stands inside the McDonald’s where she worked in 2017. Douglas was earning just above the state minimum wage until St. Louis’s new $10 minimum wage went into effect in May 2017. A state law passed later that month rolled back the city wage to the state minimum of $7.70 per hour.
Credit: Jim Salter/AP

For most of her 13 years working the grill and cash register at McDonald’s, Bettie Douglas earned just over $7 an hour. Then in 2017, the St. Louis resident’s hourly pay rose to $10 after the city increased its minimum wage.

But the Missouri legislature soon invalidated the local wage ordinance following opposition from business groups, despite the state Supreme Court having already upheld the increase. Pay for tens of thousands of low-wage workers in St. Louis reverted to the state’s then-minimum of $7.70 an hour.

Missouri is among 25 states that expressly block local municipalities from adopting their own minimum-wage laws. State legislatures in Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky and Wisconsin have also invalidated local wage increases, costing nearly 350,000 workers a total of $1.5 billion per year, according to a study by the …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Why nearly 350,000 workers in mostly red states aren’t seeing wage increases, even though their local lawmakers passed them

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com