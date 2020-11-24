Why Can Trump Try To Steal The Election? Blame The Electoral College.

Very few people seem to understand, or even realize, that the Electoral College was a creature and an accommodation arising from the power struggle between the slave states and the free states.  I have thought for decades that the college should be eliminated. And that may be the parting good news of the Trump administration. A majority of Americans now favor getting rid of it, and hopefully, we will see that happen in the Biden administration.

The apportionment of the Electoral College Credit: ADL

President Donald Trump is trying, and failing, to steal the 2020 presidential election won by Democratic rival Joe Biden by pressuring Republican state and local officials in states Biden won to override the will of the people, block the certification of their state’s election results and name Trump the winner.

This is only possible because of the Electoral College.

In 2016, the Electoral College allowed Trump to win the presidency in spite of losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. Now Trump is attempting to use the system for a scheme to overturn his loss in the electoral vote and attack the bedrock of American democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.

The 2020 presidential election is not remotely close in the national popular vote. Biden leads Trump by nearly 6 million votes, or 3.8 percentage points. That percentage margin is the same as President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection victory and is expected to grow further as hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in New York are counted.

The Constitution requires that the president be elected by a majority vote in the Electoral College, which awards 535 electors to states …

Rev. Dean

I sure do agree with you Stephan, the Electoral College should be abolished. I would go a step further and make it possible for every person to vote on every issue without the need for a congress or a president at all, just voters who of course should know all the actual scientific facts and consequences of their votes.

