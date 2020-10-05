Who Will Benefit From Psychedelic Medicine?

Beginning in the 1960s the consciousness of the United States began to change. It was, in my view the result of four trends, the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement, the beginning of the environmental movement, all stimulated by the widespread use of Marijuana, formerly considered a Black drug, and especially LSD, which was tried by culture shapers like musicians and artists.   As it happens I knew many of the pioneers in the drug movement such as, Tim Leary, Richard Alpert, and John Lilly and, of course, sampled most those mind-altering substances myself. It completely freaked out the corporate political establishment because it changed people’s consciousness and called into question all sorts of assumptions about how society was supposed to operate and to whose benefit.

This all came to a crescendo on June 18, 1971 when Richard Nixon, the most criminal president in American history until Donald Trump,  officially declared a “War on Drugs,” stating that drug abuse was “public enemy number one.” The result of that being that hundreds of thousands of young Americans had their lives destroyed. Life sentences for being caught with a handful of marijuana were not unknown. One of the other side-effects of the hysteria about drugs was that the medical uses of psychedelics were stopped or driven underground. Now, decades later when this particular social insanity is not quite as acute, that line of research has re-emerged. Here is a good report on what is going on.

On a sweaty Sunday morning in August of last year, Jamilah George was on the 16th floor of the historic Brown Hotel in Louisville, leading a spiritual service of sorts. George, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at the University of Connecticut who also holds a master’s degree in divinity from Yale University, asked the audience to shout out the names of ancestors or people they admired. With each name, George performed a libation ritual, pouring water into a leafy green plant, stationed at the front of the podium, as a gesture of thanks. “Maya Angelou,” called out one audience member. “Mama Lola,” called another. The names kept coming: Toni Morrison. Audre Lorde. Mahatma Gandhi. Harriet Tubman.

George, who had been part of a team at U-Conn. running the only clinical trial to study the effects of the psychotropic drug MDMA on post-traumatic stress disorder with participants of color, wanted the audience to connect with its cultural lineages before she started her presentation — a bracing call for inclusion and social justice within the burgeoning world of psychedelic healing. It’s a world that holds great promise but is overwhelmingly White and economically privileged. Part of the …

