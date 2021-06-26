‘Who cares if there is violence?’ The water emergency is aggravating political tensions in the west

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     June 24, 2021
 Link: ‘Who cares if there is violence?’ The water emergency is aggravating political tensions in the west

I have been warning this was coming for years. The states in the West that have the worst water problems are also the states where the MAGA militia cretins are strongest. This article gives a sense of what is happening, and what is coming.

Ammon Bundy speaking in Arizona in 2014, Wikimedia Commons

In 2021, some western states have been suffering record drought — one of the many examples of the type of crisis people can expect as climate change continues to accelerate. Far-right extremists in western states, however, aren’t pointing the finger at climate change, but rather, are using the drought to attack their usual targets, from Jews to Latinos. Journalist Kelly Weill, in an article published by the Daily Beast on June 24, describes some of the ways in which the drought is inflaming political tensions in western states and bringing extremists and conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork.

One of the effects of climate change, according to scientists, is more hurricanes and severe flooding in places that are prone to hot, humid weather and more droughts and wildfires in places that are prone to hot, dry weather. Humid Florida has a long history of being battered by hurricanes, but it can expect them to become more frequent as climate change accelerates. Similarly, residents of California can expect an increase in droughts and wildfires. But Weill observes that far-right extremists, rather than look at drought from a scientific standpoint, will find …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  ‘Who cares if there is violence?’ The water emergency is aggravating political tensions in the west
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved