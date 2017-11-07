White Supremacists Share Bomb-Making Materials in Online Chats

Author:     A.C. THOMPSON and ALI WINSTON, PROPUBLICA
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     NOV. 5, 2017 6:00 AM
 Link: http://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2017/11/white-supremacists-share-bomb-making-materials-in-online-chats/"

I take this story as a datapoint on a very dangerous trend. The Christofascist, I believe, are going to become increasingly violent as they feel increasingly thwarted.

Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist groups gather in Shelbyville, Tennessee on October 28, 2017.
Credit: Wes Bruer/ZUMA

Right-wing extremists communicating in confidential online chats in recent months have shared scores of documents detailing the manufacture and use of bombs, grenades, mines and other incendiary devices.

The documents, which range from instructions on detonating dynamite to U.S. military manuals for constructing improvised explosives and booby traps, were passed around during online conversations among members of Anticom, a secretive and militant group that has emerged during the past year.

Anticom, or Anti-Communist Action, views itself as a guerilla army fighting against what it has called the radical elements of the country’s political left. On its social media channels, Anticom openly embraces fascist ideology and imagery, and the group’s members have engaged in hate-filled talk involving Jews, Muslims, immigrants and African Americans. In recent weeks Anticom has stepped out of the shadows as its members have provided security to so-called alt-right champion Richard Spencer at a speaking event in Florida. …

No Comments
