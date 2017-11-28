White Men Feel Stricter Gun Laws are Attacks on Their Masculinity, Study Says

Author:     Christal Hayes
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     Monday, November 27, 2017 - 15:58
 Link: http://www.newsweek.com/white-men-find-stricter-gun-laws-attacks-masculinity-study-723586"

America’s gun psychosis is a psychological issue that has nothing to do with safety, although that is how it is usually discussed by the NRA and its adherents. How do we know this?  Study after study has shown that guns in the house year after year cause more not less violence and death. Here’s a new study that sheds some light on what may be driving this mental disorder that is so peculiar to the United States.

A selection of Glock pistols for sale at the Pony Express Firearms shop in Parker, Colorado, on December 7, 2015. An analysis published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week found that guns are used in more than half of the murders of women.
Credit: Rick Wilking/Reuters

There’s no doubt America is obsessed with guns. It’s evident by the jarring 300 million firearms available in the nation, but where does the infatuation come from?

Two researchers recently found that when examining men who are going through financial problems, much of their passionate views about firearms derive from a sense of “empowerment”—and they feel stricter gun laws are an attack on their masculinity.

The study by Baylor University sociology professors Carson Mencken and Paul Froese found white men who own firearms and have lost financial stability, or think they soon will, find moral and emotional solace in their guns. (emphasis added)

Other demographic groups, such as women and nonwhite males, don’t place as much importance on guns, the study shows. The professors also found that gun owners on average are typically white, male, married, older and living in rural areas.

“Gun control for these owners has come to …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  White Men Feel Stricter Gun Laws are Attacks on Their Masculinity, Study Says

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com