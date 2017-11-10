White House implements new Cuba policy restricting travel and trade

Author:     Karen DeYoung
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     November 8 at 12:09 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/white-house-implements-new-cuba-policy-restricting-travel-and-trade/2017/11/08/a5597dee-c49b-11e7-aae0-cb18a8c29c65_story.html"

The State Department is crumbling, hundreds of jobs are unfilled, and apparently are not going to be filled, and once again, under Trump, we are going backwards in our international relations. Here is the latest on Cuba.

I can tell you from recent travel to other countries that the new view of America is that it is a nation many hold in contempt. I have never seen this level of anti-Americanism in half a century of international travel. Even worse these thoughts are expressed not in anger but with sadness and a sense of bewilderment. There is going to be a huge price to pay over years, maybe decades, for what Trump has done to America’s standing in the world.

The administration Wednesday announced tight new restrictions on American travel and commercial exchanges with Cuba, implementing a policy announced by President Trump five months ago to reverse Obama administration normalization with the Communist-ruled island.

Under the new rules, most individual visits to Cuba will no longer be allowed, and U.S. citizens will again have to travel as part of a licensed group, accompanied by a group representative. Americans will also be barred from staying at a long list of hotels, and patronizing restaurants, stores and other enterprises that the State Department has determined are owned by or benefit members of the Cuban government, specifically its security services.

The new rules “are intended to steer economic activities away from the Cuban military, intelligence and security services . . . and encourage the government to move toward greater economic freedom” for the Cuban people, according to a senior administration official, one of several authorized by the White House to brief reporters on the changes on condition of anonymity.

Commercial relations with Cuba are to be similarly restricted to prevent any exchanges with the 180 entities on the State Department list.

Administration officials said that the new regulations, which go into effect Thursday, …

Link to Full Article:  White House implements new Cuba policy restricting travel and trade

