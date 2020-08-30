White House Amassing Reporter ‘Dossier’ After Story On Trump’s Business Charging Taxpayers $900,000

Author:     Mary Papenfuss
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     08/28/2020 01:27 am ET
 Link: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-dossier-900000-washington-post_n_5f487172c5b64f17e13b3456"

This is a follow up on the previous story. The other behavior trait that stands out for me about Trump, next to his consistent and vulgar criminality, is his bullying. Here’s an example, although it is about one reporter I also see it as an attack on a free press.

The White House has warned The Washington Post that it’s collecting a “dossier” on one of its journalists after he reported that President Donald Trump’s private business, the Trump Organization, has charged taxpayers at least $900,000.

The chilling, Kremlin-esque threat was made in response to a story Thursday by Pulitzer Prize-winning Post reporter David Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Joshua Partlow that the Trump Organization has charged the Secret Service steep fees for agents guarding the president during his multiple trips to his own properties.

The Secret Service has had to pay for rooms at Trump’s properties even when he is not present, has been charged daily “resort fees,” and was once billed $1,300 for a mysterious “furniture removal charge” during a presidential trip to Trump’s golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, the Post reported, based on multiple interviews and newly obtained bills and emails.

Just two weeks after Trump became president, the Secret Service spent $10,666 at Mar-a-Lago for a single weekend while guarding Trump at his Florida resort, according to the Post.  The Secret Service was charged $17,000 to rent a cottage for a month at Trump’s golf resort in Bedminister, New Jersey, the story said.

“The Washington …

Link to Full Article:  White House Amassing Reporter 'Dossier' After Story On Trump's Business Charging Taxpayers $900,000
