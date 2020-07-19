White evangelical approval of Trump slips, but eight-in-ten say they would vote for him

Author:     MICHAEL LIPKA and GREGORY A. SMITH
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     1 July 2020
 Link: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/07/01/white-evangelical-approval-of-trump-slips-but-eight-in-ten-say-they-would-vote-for-him/"

Every day I check in with the FiveThirtyEight website to see what their meta-analysis of the polls has to say. And every day, as the death toll mounts, the pandemic spreads, civil rights are trashed, unemployment soars, the economy collapses, and corruption becomes so blatant we look less like a democracy and more like a banana republic, I see virtually no change in Trump’s support.

How can that be I wonder? And I want a fact-based answer, not the usual political bloviation. Well, here is the answer; it is the evangelicals and fundamentalist “Christians”, the christofascists.

They are an amazing group really. They prattle on endlessly about morality and spirituality and wear sanctimony like a cloak. They are obsessed with what other people do sexually. And yet the data is clear: it is all a fraud of White supremacy, willful ignorance, self-deception, and hypocrisy. And their choice for America is clear; they love and support Donald Trump perhaps the worst human being to ever occupy high public office in America.  The facts are not pretty, but here they are.

Amid rising coronavirus cases and widespread protests over racial injustice, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped among a wide range of religious groups, including white evangelical Protestants – though they remain strongly supportive.

Roughly seven-in-ten white evangelical Protestants (72%) say they approve of the way Trump is handling his job, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted June 16 to 22. That is a 6 percentage point drop from 78% recorded in April, in line with the 5-point drop during that period among U.S. adults overall. The share of white evangelicals who say they “very strongly” approve of Trump’s performance is now at 59%, down 8 points from 67% in April. (Pew Research Center also asked the presidential approval question in March of this year, at which time Trump’s rating was similar to results obtained in April.)

The same survey finds that if the 2020 presidential election were held today, 82% of white evangelical Protestant registered voters would vote for Trump or lean toward voting for him, while 17% say they would back the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. By comparison, a Pew Research Center survey that was conducted just after the 2016 presidential election among …

