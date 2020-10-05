Where Do Americans Stand on Abortion?

The Republican Senate is about the confirm, in a scandalous charade, a Roman Catholic fundamentalist to the Supreme Court. A woman who believes women should be submissive to men. One whose opposition to Roe v Wade is already well-known. If Barrett is confirmed, by this time next year a woman’s right to choose may be gone. How do you feel about that?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly eight in 10 Americans believe abortion should be legal to some degree, and a majority don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. At the same time, the country is far from unified on the extent to which abortion should be legal.

According to Gallup’s May 2020 update on Americans’ abortion views, 29% believe abortion should be legal “under any circumstances,” 14% say it should be legal “under most circumstances” and 35% say it should be legal “only in a few circumstances.” Meanwhile, 20% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.

The combined 79% of Americans who think abortion should be legal in all or under certain circumstances echoes the majority public support Gallup consistently finds for upholding Roe v. Wade. Gallup measured public support for the landmark abortion decision ahead of the 2018 confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the findings are discussed in this article:

Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Want Roe v. Wade to Stand

On the other hand, the finding that 70% of Americans either oppose abortion or favor limits on it rather …

Lauren Raine

In the 60’s abortions were illegal, and birth control was very hard to get as well, unless you were married or privileged. So, like me, young girls got pregnant. A great many of us did what I had to do at 16 – give our babies up for adoption. We remained tormented by this trauma for a lifetime. not to mention the punishment of a patriarchal society that brands such things “illigitimate”. Some went to Mexico, risking their health in abortion clinics there. A majority, as is still true particularly among the poor, kept their unwanted babies, becoming child mothers… Read more »

