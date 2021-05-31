When an insurrection is seen as just another day in America

Author:     Mary C. Curtis
Source:     Roll Call
Publication Date:     May 27, 2021 at 6:00am
 Link: https://www.rollcall.com/2021/05/27/when-an-insurrection-is-seen-as-just-another-day-in-america/"

I do so agree with this excellent essay about something that has increasingly concerned me. Think about what is going on in the United States, and be aware of what is being said about these things publically by major political officials in the Republican Party. How can this possibly be normal? How can American citizens listening to this, who have lived through the 6 January insurrection, the 230 some mass murders from our national gun psychosis, and all the rest of the White nationalist toxic violence sit still for this? I find this very alarming.

Lawmakers such as Reps. Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene don’t seem to have been hurt too much by their gaslighting over the events of Jan. 6, Curtis writes. CreditTom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Is America getting a thirst for blood?

It’s a question I ask after hearing too many Republicans dismiss the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob trying to halt the counting of American citizens’ votes as a “normal tourist visit,” in the words of Georgia Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, the same Clyde seen — mouth open and terrified — helping to barricade the besieged doors that day.

When I was a Baltimore schoolgirl, we often visited Washington, D.C., to tour the monuments. It was an easy and informative field trip, barely an hour away by bus. Now kids can occasionally be unruly, and the nuns had to raise their voices once or twice. But I don’t recall ever erecting gallows on the Capitol lawn, breaking windows or pummeling police officers with batons and their own shields. In fact, I’m sure it would have made the front pages if a bunch of Black grade schoolers from St. Pius V Elementary ventured a foot beyond the velvet …

