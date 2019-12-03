What Trump has actually done in his first 3 years

Author:     Matthew Yglesias
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Dec 2, 2019, 9:00am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/12/2/20970521/trump-administration-achievements"

This, in my view, is a pretty good assessment of the past three years under criminal Trump, a kind of first view of history. I think criminal Trump will be seen by history as America’s 21st century Caligula (Roman emperor from 37-41 CE)

The scandals, the leaks, the outrages, and the bizarre tweets of the last three years can distract from an important fact about President Donald Trump: He has changed policy in ways that affect the lives of millions of Americans.

Some of the Trump agenda is standard for a Republican president. White-collar criminal prosecutions have hit a 33-year low. The Justice Department defends state laws that could kick thousands off the voting rolls. The National Labor Relations Board is now more sympathetic to employers than unions. And military spending is on track to reach the same levels as during the height of the Iraq War.

But he’s gone further. While the media, understandably, focuses on Trump’s many scandals, his administration has quietly enacted a far more aggressive agenda than his Republican predecessors. Big boosts to fossil fuel production have come at the expense of an unprecedented deterioration in air quality. Tens of thousands of people have lost health insurance by administrative fiat, and millions are in the process of losing their nutritional assistance through the same mechanism. He’s remade the judiciary, installing conservative judges at twice Obama’s pace, and he’s consolidated a conservative majority on the Supreme Court that …

Link to Full Article:  What Trump has actually done in his first 3 years

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
