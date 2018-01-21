West Virginia started drug testing welfare recipients and the results were a total flop

Author:     JUDD LEGUM
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     JAN 13, 2018, 3:08 PM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/west-virginia-drug-testing-welfare-6c426d9258af/"

Because Republicans don’t operate from a fact based world view they routinely engage in social nonsense that wastes buckets of taxpayer dollars. Nothing illustrates the point better than urine testing welfare recipients. Here is the latest; it is a sorry tale of West Virginia.

A doctor examining a fresh urine specimen. Credit: Getty

In 2015, West Virginia passed legislation requiring some applicants for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to submit to drug testing. The state estimated that over the first year, the program would identify 390 people as drug users at a cost of $50,000.

The program has now been in place for three months and just four people, less than one-half of a percent of all applicants, tested positive. In the general population, the rate of drug use is 9.4%.

Not all applicants take the test. Courts have required such testing to be based on reasonable suspicion, so those applying for TANF are required to fill out a questionnaire designed to flag potential users. 107 applicants were drug tested.

The program was derided by substance abuse experts as counterproductive. “[T]he Legislature wants to punish people for having a medical condition. The way to punish them is to take away those benefits. You’re further destabilizing a family that’s already at risk,” Kim Miller, an addiction treatment specialist, told the West Virginia Gazette Mail.

West Virginia’s experience mirrors those of other states who have implemented similar programs. ThinkProgress reviewed the impact …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  West Virginia started drug testing welfare recipients and the results were a total flop

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com