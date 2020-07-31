Welcome home, now pay up: Thousands await big bills for virus repatriation flights

Author:     Sam Mintz
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     07/29/2020 05:33 PM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/29/coronavirus-repatriation-flights-cost-387093"

Three martini lunches? No problem. Billions more for the defense budget? Gotcha covered. Working class Americans stuck aboard, trying to get home? You gotta pay your own way, and at our rates. Scum is, as scum does.

Travelers wait to register for a flight home at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City in March 2020. Stranded travelers from the U.S. have traveled home on repatriation flights amid the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: Moises Castillo/AP

Americans stranded abroad as the coronavirus spread took a lifeline offered by the State Department: We’ll fly you home, but you have to pay us back.

Some Americans had to use passports as collateral for loans — but months later, they’re still waiting for a bill, so their passports are invalid. Others signed promissory notes agreeing to pay an eventual bill they’re still waiting for, and dreading a price tag that for a family of four could weigh in at $10,000.

State has flown home about 100,000 U.S. citizens home from nearly 150 countries since the pandemic began, at a cost of $196 million to the agency, which it must collect from passengers. Of that sum, about $8 million comes from direct loans secured with a passport.

Desperate to get home to California from Peru, Ash Maki took out a direct loan from the agency, guaranteed by his passport. It was stamped to indicate it would be invalid after five days and only …

Link to Full Article:  Welcome home, now pay up: Thousands await big bills for virus repatriation flights
Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
