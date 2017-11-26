Web of secret money hides one mega-donor funding conservative court

Over the past several weeks I have run a number of stories concerning what is happening to the American legal system, because it is a very threatening trend. The fundamental nature of the country is being changed. Here is some real data on how this is happening.

Former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was never confirmed, thanks in part to the efforts of a conservative nonprofit called the Judicial Crisis Network.
WASHINGTON — When a small nonprofit called the Judicial Crisis Network poured millions into a campaign to stop the Senate from confirming Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick last year, and then spent millions more supporting President Donald Trump’s choice for the same seat, political observers assumed conservatives from around the country were showering the group with donations.

Not so.

Newly obtained tax documents show that JCN’s money came almost entirely from yet another secretive nonprofit, the Wellspring Committee, which flooded JCN with nearly $23.5 million in 2016.

Most of Wellspring’s funds, in turn, came from a single mysterious donor who gave the organization almost $28.5 million — nearly 90 percent of its $32.2 million in revenues.

Like JCN, Wellspring — at one time tied to the donor network spearheaded by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch — is a nonprofit that is supposed to be dedicated to social welfare functions and doesn’t have to disclose the names of its benefactors. Since the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision loosened certain

