‘We Need to Take Away Children,’ No Matter How Young, Justice Dept. Officials Said

Author:     Michael D. Shear, Katie Benner and Michael S. Schmidt
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Oct. 6, 2020
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/06/us/politics/family-separation-border-immigration-jeff-sessions-rod-rosenstein.html"

Eventually, it all comes out, so let’s go back to one of the most vile decisions of any administration in American history, the deliberate separation of young children, even nursing babies from their mothers and fathers. Jeff Sessions, remember Jeff Sessions, we now know was a fervent proponent. So was Rod J. Rosenstein, then Deputy Attorney General.  What we see is that Trump appointed people who were just as cruel, racist, and vicious as he himself.

As attorney general, Jeff Sessions enforced a “zero tolerance” policy on immigration that separated children from their parents. Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents. They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.

But the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.

“We need to take away children,” Mr. Sessions told the prosecutors, according to participants’ notes. One added in shorthand: “If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.”

Rod J. Rosenstein, then the deputy attorney general, went even further in a second call about a week later, telling the five prosecutors that it did not matter how young the children were. He said that government lawyers should not have refused to prosecute two cases simply because …

Will

This is the same mentality that sent fellow humans to the gas chambers. Otherwise intelligent, educated people with children of their own could justify these behaviors is beyond sad and immorality rite large. How are Christian conservatives and other trump supporters able to justify the horrors of torture, prison w/o trial, and right-to-lifers sending children to concentration camps?

