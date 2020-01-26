We Need to Ask Many Questions of Our Nation’s Mainstream Media. Here Are Just a Few.

Author:     Jeff Cohen
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     22 January 20
 Link: https://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/60938-rsn-we-need-to-ask-many-questions-of-our-nations-mainstream-media-here-are-just-a-few"

I have an increasing problem with American mainstream media. I don’t mean the propaganda disinformation operations like Fox, Infowar, Breitbart, Daily Caller; that’s not real journalism. I mean CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, and some of the major papers.

On television cable it has become so formulaic that there are usually only three blocks of coverage and a fourth which quickly glosses everything else. If you want to get real coverage of world news you have to go to BBC, CGTV, or newspapers like the Guardian.

But that is only part of it. Even when a story does get covered, most of the coverage is not real news it is bloviation between people, like competing teams in a game, and many questions never get asked at all.  Here is an example of some of the obvious questions that should be getting asked, but rarely are.

Why don’t you refer to our current healthcare system as a “corporate-run system?” 

At Democratic presidential debates and elsewhere, network TV journalists have aggressively challenged the notion of “abolishing private health insurance” — without discussing what health insurance companies actually contribute to healthcare beyond bureaucracy and profiteering. At last June’s debate, NBC’s Lester Holt asked candidates to raise their hands if they would “abolish private insurance in favor of a government-run plan.” Over and over, when mainstream journalists refer to Medicare for All — wherein the government would be the provider of health insurance, while doctors and hospitals remain private — they mislabel it “government-run healthcare” or a “government-run system.” Yet they never call our current system “corporate-run healthcare.”

2. Why don’t you provide actual data on the public’s attitudes toward health insurance firms? 

2016 Harris poll found deep disdain for health insurance companies, with only 16 percent believing that these firms put patients over profits. In a 2018 Forbes article on “The Top 5 Industries Most Hated by Customers,” the health insurance industry was ranked fourth (after cable TV, internet providers and wireless phone) — based on American Customer Satisfaction Index rankings. Yet at Democratic debates, …

Link to Full Article:  We Need to Ask Many Questions of Our Nation’s Mainstream Media. Here Are Just a Few.

