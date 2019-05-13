We Might Finally Be Able to Safely Drink Salt Water

Desalination—the process of removing the salt from salt water, making it safe for human consumption—is one of those ideas that seems to make perfect sense in theory. Being able to drink the waters of the ocean could solve countless problems across the globe: shortages, droughts, and even the chance to lower rising ocean levels.
The only problem? Desalination has a dark side known as brine, an environmentally harmful byproduct. A new approach from Columbia University, however, could radically change the limits of desalination.
The word “brine” commonly refers to the salty solution used during fermentation to keep foods fresh, like kimchi or sauerkraut. Industrial brine also involves salt, but is far more dangerous than its culinary cousin.
Industrial brine can have a salinity up to 10 times that of the ocean. It ruins soil, impairs vegetation’s ability to absorb nutrients, and is toxic to animals. Currently, desalination services across the globe pump out 142 billion liters of brine every day.
It’s a major problem, one that keeps desalination from the mainstream. Scientists have tried for decades to solve it, including the late, legendary Alan Turing. But now a group of researchers from Columbia University …