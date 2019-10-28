We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe

Author:     Joel M. Moskowitz
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     October 17, 2019
 Link: https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/"

I confess that I am not clear about the health implications of 5G. There is so much nonsense on both sides of the argument that it is hard to pin down actual facts. This report presents the debate pretty well, I think.

5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission
The telecommunications industry and their experts have accused many scientists who have researched the effects of cell phone radiation of “fear mongering” over the advent of wireless technology’s 5G. Since much of our research is publicly-funded, we believe it is our ethical responsibility to inform the public about what the peer-reviewed scientific literature tells us about the health risks from wireless radiation.

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently announced through a press release that the commission will soon reaffirm the radio frequency radiation (RFR) exposure limits that the FCC adopted in the late 1990s. These limits are based upon a behavioral change in rats exposed to microwave radiation and were designed to protect us from short-term heating risks due to RFR exposure.

Yet, since the FCC adopted these limits based largely on research from the 1980s, the preponderance of peer-reviewed research, more than 500 studies, have found harmful biologic or health effects from exposure to RFR at intensities too low to cause significant heating.

Citing this large body of research, more than 240 scientists who have published peer-reviewed research …

Link to Full Article:  We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe

Some ten years ago, the head of one of the largets cancer research clinics banned the on-premisis use of cell phones by employees. His action has been buried in an avalanche of industry backed studies touting use as safe but setting warnings and cautions about use that obstensibly help companies stay clear of liability.
How mant are aware of the use warnings? Are they adequate?
Personally our cell phone is only used for travel.

5G looks even more problematic.

1 hour ago

