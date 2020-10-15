‘We Don’t Need a Climate Denier on the Supreme Court’: Outrage as Barrett Says She Has No ‘Firm Views’ on Climate Crisis

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Wednesday, October 14, 2020
 Link: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/10/14/we-dont-need-climate-denier-supreme-court-outrage-barrett-says-she-has-no-firm-views"

What we are seeing is a multi-year long-term strategy on the part of the Republican Party and the rich corporate owners they serve to rig the courts of America.  Just as climate change is becoming a major threat they are positioning the court to block laws that threaten those corporate profits, particularly the carbon energy interests.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. on October 13, 2020. Credit: Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Getty

Environmentalists were appalled—if not necessarily surprised—by Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s statement Tuesday that she does not “have firm views” on climate change, an ostensibly neutral comment that critics said is tantamount to denial of the science.

“This has been the standard, canned answer that climate deniers have given for years. But now it’s 2020. We’re in a pandemic. You don’t need to be a scientist to be able to listen to scientists.”
—Eric Holthaus

“Quite simply, if you’re neutral on climate change, you’re complicit in the collapse of the planetary ecosystem upon which the survival of every living thing depends,” meteorologist Eric Holthaus wrote late Tuesday in response to Barrett’s remarks. 

Asked by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)—an outspoken opponent of bold climate action—whether she has “opinions” on climate change, Barrett said during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that she is “certainly not a scientist.”

“I mean, I’ve read things about climate change,” the judge added. “I would not say that I have firm views on it.”

Barrett’s comments drew immediate backlash from environmentalists and …

