‘We cannot stop people’: 250,000 are expected at a South Dakota motorcycle rally

Author:     Hannah Knowles
Source:     Houston Chronicle/The Washington Post
Publication Date:     8:43 pm CDT, Thursday, August 6, 2020
 Link: https://www.chron.com/news/article/We-cannot-stop-people-250-000-are-expected-at-15465630.php"

This is the largest and least intelligent gathering in the United States since the Coronavirus pandemic started. It will be interesting to see what kind of Covid case spike comes out of this. But, however ill-conceived this event is we should all still pay attention to what it is telling us about the country.

Bikers in Sturgis, South Dakota. Notice none of them are wearing masks.
Credit: Jim Holland/AP

Health officials are still warning against even small gatherings, and states with relatively low spread are ordering visitors from hot spots to self-quarantine.

But come Friday, about 250,000 people from across the country are still expected to start descending on a roughly 7,000-person community in South Dakota for one of the biggest motorcycle rallies in the world, a 10-day extravaganza so deeply rooted that Sturgis calls itself the City of Riders.

The mayor of Sturgis says there’s not much to do but encourage “personal responsibility,” set up sanitation stations and give out masks – though face coverings won’t be required.

“We cannot stop people from coming,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said Thursday on CNN.

Worried residents, however, say officials should have canceled the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in a state where Republican Gov. Kristi Noem resisted stay-at-home orders and mask rules – and last month welcomed another mass event, President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July weekend speech at the foot of Mount Rushmore. A city survey found that more than 60 percent of Sturgis residents wanted the event postponed, the Associated Press reported.

“This is a huge, …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  ‘We cannot stop people’: 250,000 are expected at a South Dakota motorcycle rally
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

All “bikers” are a “do-your-own-thing” type of people and they will pay by spreading the virus; then they will be sorry.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com