We are entering an era of pandemics – it will only end when we protect the rainforest

Author:     Peter Daszak
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 28 Jul 2020 01.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/28/pandemic-era-rainforest-deforestation-exploitation-wildlife-disease"

Readers know I have been talking about the repercussions that will flow from the destruction of forests all over the world in order to service human greed. If we refuse to acknowledge that we live in a matrix of consciousness in which all life is interconnected and interdependent, we are condemning ourselves to not one but a series of catastrophes. This report speaks to this.

Logging in the Brazilian rainforest. ‘Human activity has created a continuous cycle of viral spillover and spread.’ 
Credit: Brazil Photos/LightRocket /Getty

In late 2013, in the village of Meliandou in rural Guinea, a group of children playing near a hollow tree disturbed a small colony of bats hiding inside. Scientists think that Emile Ouamouno, who later became the first tragic “index” case in the west African Ebola outbreak, was likely exposed to bat faeces whileplaying near the tree.

Every pandemic starts like this. An innocuous human activity, such as eating wildlife, can spark an outbreak that leads to a pandemic. In the 1920s, when HIV is thought to have emerged in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, scientists believe transmission to humans could have been caused by a bushmeat hunter cutting themselves while butchering a chimpanzee. In 2019, we can speculate that a person from south-west China entered a bat cave near their village to hunt wildlife for sale at the local wet market. Perhaps they later developed a nagging cough that represents the beginning of what we now know as Covid-19.Now, a growing human population, ever-encroaching development and a globalised network of travel and trade …

Link to Full Article:  We are entering an era of pandemics – it will only end when we protect the rainforest
