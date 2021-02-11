Water Warning: The Looming Threat of the World’s Aging Dams

Author:     Fred Pearce
Source:     Yale Environment
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 3, 2021
 Link: https://e360.yale.edu/features/water-warning-the-looming-threat-of-the-worlds-aging-dams"

Recently I ran a story about the collapse of a dam in India as a result of the run-off of massive glacial melt in the Himalayas. This has brought into focus the vulnerability of thousands of aging dams worldwide being stressed by climate change. In the U.S. we have many such dams, and we are doing very little to prepare for the inevitable.

Water is released from the Sanmenxia Dam in Henan Province, China in 2019 to prevent the dam from overflowing. 
Credit: Sun Meng/VCG/Getty

Tens of thousands of large dams across the globe are reaching the end of their expected lifespans, leading to a dramatic rise in failures and collapses, a new UN study finds. These deteriorating structures pose a serious threat to hundreds of millions of people living downstream.

ho would want to live downstream of the 125-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, nestled in a seismic zone of the Western Ghats mountains in India? The 176-foot-high relic of British imperial engineering cracked during minor earthquakes in 1979 and 2011. According to a 2009 study by seismic engineers at the Indian Institute of Technology, it might not withstand a strong earthquake larger than 6.5 on the Richter scale.

Three million people live downriver of the dam. But their demands for it to be emptied are held up by a long-running legal case in the nation’s Supreme Court between Kerala, the state under threat, and Tamil Nadu, the state upstream that operates the dam to obtain irrigation water and hydropower.

Or how about living below the Kariba Dam, built by the British on the Zambezi …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Water Warning: The Looming Threat of the World’s Aging Dams
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

Water is life on this planet and every living thing needs it.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved