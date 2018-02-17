“The Water Stinks.” For Many Rural Americans the Only Choice Is Toxic.

“I’ll be honest with you,” said Gary Michael Hunt. “You never know when you go in there and turn on the faucet if you have water, or if you ain’t going to have no water.” Hunt, a former coal miner who lives in Martin County, Kentucky, said he has had reliability and safety issues with his drinking water for about 25 years—including water permeated by excessive amounts of disinfectant chemicals. “The water stinks. It’s cloudy-looking,” he explained. Hunt’s not alone: More than a thousand of his neighbors in Martin County regularly have to deal with creaky faucets that sometimes spew liquids of various scents and hues.
The county water board says these issues stem from old, busted-up water infrastructure and a “bleak” financial situation. To solve it, the board proposed raising water bills. That did not go well. At a fiscal-court meeting on January 11, Hunt stood up, used profanity, and shook a finger in the board’s direction. A state trooper approached Hunt, pushed him backward by the neck, and escorted him from the courtroom. Hunt was cited for disorderly conduct and has a February 26 court date.…
As our indigenous brothers and sisters reminded us in 2015 & 2106 – WATER IS LIFE. Stephen is right on the MONEY! The puppet masters wasted trillions on wars instead of taking care of our own people. This alone should be proof enough that the U.S. government (and the oligarchs that run it) do not and will not work in the interest of the people of the United States of America. It is up to us to come together to take care of ourselves and each other now.