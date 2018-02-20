How Water Scarcity Shapes the World’s Refugee Crisis

Author:    
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Feb. 15, 2018 02:46PM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/refugee-crisis-water-shortage-2535042186.html"

We are just at the beginning of what I think is going to be one of the dominant trends of the 21st century, I am speaking here of migrations, particularly migrations due to either too much water or not enough water.

Migration estimates in the research papers suggest that if carbon emissions cause 4°C of warming  as many as 760 million people will be on the move. As this report makes clear, just in terms of water, the logistics of dealing with these migrations is going to be an extraordinary challenge without massive social disruption.

Water is just the beginning, to it we must add food, medical care, sanitation, birth, and death.  Here’s the story of where we stand at the moment. It is going to get much much worse.

The U.S. environmental and disaster response policies currently in place are completely inadequate to the tasks they will face, and we are going to be left negligently unprepared.

As a result unless a culture recognizes that we are all in it together the racial tribal problems that are bad now are going to get much worse. Creating further social disruption.

Wake up America.  Vote. And Vote Democratic. It is not that the Democrats are right, or not themselves overly corrupted. But Trump is the alternative. And if you don’t think there has been no difference between Obama and Trump then we live in different worlds.

Water Refugee kids
Credit: Randall Hackley

Behind barbed-wire fences at this camp in northern Jordan, about 33,000 Syrians—half of them children—exist uneasily, housed in rows of rudimentary shelters that barely protect them from the winter cold.

Drinking water must be brought in daily by dozens of tanker trucks or pumped from desert boreholes that overexploit Jordan’s largest groundwater basin.

As in Jordan, the world’s refugee crisis, which is intimately linked with water availability both in the homelands that people escape and in the camps where they find shelter, is large and growing. Some 66 million people—a France-sized population—are displaced.

An estimated 28,300 refugees a day across the globe flee conflict and persecution, the relief agency UNHCR said. Fifty-five percent come from just three countries: Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Syria, which the World Bank says has endured the largest refugee crisis since World War II with more than half the country’s pre-war population having left their homes since 2011.

Now, with many Syrians in their seventh winter of displacement, hosting and supporting 650,000 registered refugees costs the Jordanian government almost $900 million a year, according to Oxfam. To help, non-governmental organizations supply water and relief groups visit to offer aid. …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  How Water Scarcity Shapes the World’s Refugee Crisis

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com