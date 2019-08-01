Washington takes next step to acknowledge more than two genders on ID cards

Author:     Jay Inslee
Source:     Medium
Publication Date:     30 July 2019
 Link: https://medium.com/wagovernor/washington-takes-next-step-to-acknowledge-more-than-two-genders-on-id-cards-4abf6db5e4d1 "

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee is, I think, one of the best governors in the U.S. He understands that there have been fundamental changes in American society, at least in his state, particularly around gender and race. And he acts on what he understands. Here is some excellent news, and another marker in the shift I have been describing to you.

Washington Drivers License with new gender identity options

Elayne Wylie, co-executive director of Gender Justice League, said this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s imperative of our government to include as many people as possible so that people actually feel like they’re part of society, and that they’re seen and heard,” Wylie said.

When Teresa Berntsen was named director of the Washington State Department of Licensing a year ago, people asked her about the issue. She heard from people who were frustrated that the agency didn’t offer a nonbinary option. People who visited DOL with birth certificates that listed their gender as X had to be turned away.

“Identity is a fundamental human right,” Berntsen said. “We, as the Department of Licensing, serve every Washington resident. And the driver’s license or the state-issued ID cards are your primary identification documents. So by us acknowledging there are more than two forms of gender, we are acknowledging basic human rights.”

Elayne Wylie, co-executive director of Gender Justice League, holds a megaphone while marching at Trans Pride Seattle 2019 this June in Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andie Trosper Deroux)

Berntsen asked her staff to look into it and they found out

Link to Full Article:  Washington takes next step to acknowledge more than two genders on ID cards

