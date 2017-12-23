The Vatican’s Dirty Money Problem

Author:     BARBIE LATZA NADEAU
Source:     The Daily Beast
Publication Date:     12.12.17 1:06 PM ET
 Link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-vaticans-dirty-money-problem"

Over the course of my life I have known several high ranking members of the Roman Curia, as well as dozens of men and women who describe themselves as Catholics. Listening to higher ranks and listening to the average Roman Catholic lay person has taught me there is not one church but two. One is the laity, the community of believers who practice the rituals.

The other is the hierarchy of the clergy, particularly the upper levels. The village priests are the ones who commit most of the pedophilia. The higher levels of the Church have their own sex issues but, in addition, this component of the Church has been awash in dirty money and power games for centuries. Taken together it is an hermetically sealed system riven by corruption and sexual dysfunction.

I’ve never been quite sure how normal people deal with this, what they tell themselves, but they must say something because so many people are still affiliated.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

ROME—In 2015, the Council of Europe’s financial-evaluation arm Moneyval laid down the law for the Vatican Bank, telling the rather unholy financiers who had been accused of abetting money laundering for years that it isn’t enough to just smoke out suspicious account holders and freeze assets. Instead they said the Vatican Bank, formally known as the Institute for Religious Works, or IOR, needed to start actually prosecuting criminal cases.

Two years later, thousands of accounts have been closed or frozen, but Moneyval still isn’t happy. According to its 209-page December 2017 progress report, the Vatican gets good marks for not funding terrorism and for flagging potential illegal behavior. But the holy bank fails once again to actually hold anyone accountable for what are clearly crimes such as “fraud, including serious tax evasion, misappropriation and corruption,” according to the report.

More curious still, a week before the highly anticipated report was released, the IOR Deputy Director Giulio Mattietti was fired with no advance warning and escorted from his office out of fear he might remove files from his desk.

Mattietti was hired in 2007 by Paolo Cipriani, the former head of the bank …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  The Vatican’s Dirty Money Problem

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com