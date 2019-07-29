Vatican bans West Virginia bishop from public ministry over sexual misconduct allegations

Author:     TAL AXELROD
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     07/19/19 06:27 PM EDT
 Link: https://thehill.com/homenews/news/453966-vatican-bans-west-virginia-bishop-from-public-ministry-over-sexual-misconduct"

It makes me sad to publish stories like this because I think of the families for whom their Catholic faith is an important part of their lives. I just don’t know how you continue being a Roman Catholic; I don’t know how you keep your faith in your church alive.

Credit: Thinkstock

The Vatican announced Friday it was banning retired West Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield from public ministry following allegations of sexual and financial misconduct.

But the Vatican stopped short of defrocking Bransfield.

The sanctions, which included a ban on Bransfield residing in his former diocese, were ordered by Pope Francis and posted on the website for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The Vatican, which conducted an investigation into the allegations against Bransfield after he resigned in 2018, went on to say the former bishop had an “obligation to make personal amends for some of the harm he caused,” adding that the “nature and extent of the amends” would be decided “in consultation with the future Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston.”

The statement detailing the sanctions against Bransfield said the Vatican’s inquiry centered around “allegations of sexual harassment of adults and of financial improprieties.”

Bransfield resigned in September 2018 after an aide unearthed years of sexual and financial misconduct, including allegations he spent millions of dollars on himself and sent expensive gifts to clergy members who accused him of harassment.

Records obtained by The Washington Post show that the West Virginia diocese reimbursed him for those gifts by boosting his compensation to cover …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Vatican bans West Virginia bishop from public ministry over sexual misconduct allegations

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com