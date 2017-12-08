VA cuts program for homeless vets after touting Trump’s commitment

Author:     ARTHUR ALLEN and LORRAINE WOELLERT
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     12/06/2017 07:13 PM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/06/homeless-veterans-benefits-trump-207781"

I keep telling you that it is at the agency and departmental level that the real damage is being by the Trump administration to the fabric of American society. Here is yet another story illustrating this point.

The VA says it is essentially ending a special $460 million program that has dramatically reduced homelessness among chronically sick and vulnerable veterans. VA Secretary David Shulkin is pictured.
Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Four days after Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin held a big Washington event to tout the Trump administration’s promise to house all homeless vets, the agency did an about-face, telling advocates it was pulling resources from a major housing program.

The VA said it was essentially ending a special $460 million program that has dramatically reduced homelessness among chronically sick and vulnerable veterans. Instead, the money would go to local VA hospitals that can use it as they like, as long as they show evidence of dealing with homelessness.

Anger exploded on a Dec. 1 call that was arranged by Shulkin’s Advisory Committee on Homeless Veterans to explain the move. Advocates for veterans, state officials and even officials from HUD, which co-sponsors the program, attacked the decision, according to five people who were on the call.

“I don’t understand why you are pulling the rug out,” Elisha Harig-Blaine, a National League of Cities housing official who was on the call, said in an interview afterward. “You’re putting at …

