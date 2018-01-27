Utopic Wellness Communities Are A Multibillion-Dollar Real Estate Trend

Author:     RINA RAPHAEL
Source:     Fast Company
Publication Date:     01.24.18
 Link: https://www.fastcompany.com/40512467/utopic-wellness-communities-are-a-multibillion-dollar-real-estate-trend"

In a society that is deeply dysfunctional, such as the United States, groups of individuals who understand that wellbeing should be the priority band together to create communities on that basis, and the good news is that wellbeing is being recognized as a social plus, in communities both affluent and poor. However, I am concerned that in the long run this is mostly going to create pockets of wellbeing surrounded by wastelands of poverty because is it not a manifestation of a society wide effort.

Community with wellbeing as first priority
Credit: Serenbe

Thirty minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lies a countryside oasis that resembles a fancier, modern-day version of Little House on the Prairie.

Imagine 40,000 acres of forest surrounding newly built Craftsman and Victorian homes–each with sweeping Southern-style wraparound porches sprinkled with lemonade-sipping residents, old and young. Behind each house lie “alleyways” of forest trails–there, athleisure-clad grandmas go on runs while clusters of unaccompanied kids forage for secret treehouses strewn throughout the landscape. Nestled behind a communal organic farm, pigs and chickens roam free beneath pine trees. At the local inn, the concierge offers free bunnies at check-in.

There are few cars on the premises; most residents prefer to walk to the local yoga class or hike the neighborhood’s 15 miles of trails. Young couples amuse themselves at a field-size labyrinth composed of rocks, just beyond the wildflower meadow. The loudest sound is of the breeze brushing up against the oak trees that hover over the lawns. This landscape feels to me like a physical manifestation of the Sabbath.

Welcome to Serenbe, one of the more well-known “wellness communities,” planned homes and neighborhoods designed to support residents’ physical, emotional, and sometimes

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Glad to see this. If you are interested in checking out something more for all people.. ubuntu contributionism. This is a model based on indigenous principles but adapted to modern life and is rooted in well being. This is not just another collectivist sham that is based on centralization and hierarchy. Very different.

